Funmi Iyanda never wants to get married

Lagos - Funmi Iyanda has taken some serious lashing on Twitter for never wanting to get married.
The TV personality bared her opinion on marriage as it pertains to her person but her stand seems like a bitter pill to swallow for Nigerians who are pro marriage, happiness or not.
The award -winning broadcaster, journalist, columnist and blogger noted that she has never wanted to be married but for those who wish it for themselves, she is very much in support.
The 45-year-old tweeted, "I have never wanted to be married. I like it for others who like it for themselves, but as for me, Ms Funmi Iyanda, no, thank you."
As expected, Twitter came out in full force, with reactions ranging from asking ridiculous questions concerning the media personality's sex life to giving unwanted advice.
Of course, Funmi seemed unperturbed in the face of the judgments hurled at her.
-News24
