The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Funmi Iyanda never wants to get married

Lagos - Funmi Iyanda has taken some serious lashing on Twitter for never wanting to get married.

The TV personality bared her opinion on marriage as it pertains to her person but her stand seems like a bitter pill to swallow for Nigerians who are pro marriage, happiness or not.

The award -winning broadcaster, journalist, columnist and blogger noted that she has never wanted to be married but for those who wish it for themselves, she is very much in support.

Also read:Funmi Iyanda wants to fix Nigeria from London

The 45-year-old tweeted, "I have never wanted to be married. I like it for others who like it for themselves, but as for me, Ms Funmi Iyanda, no, thank you."

As expected, Twitter came out in full force, with reactions ranging from asking ridiculous questions concerning the media personality's sex life to giving unwanted advice.

Of course, Funmi seemed unperturbed in the face of the judgments hurled at her.

I have never wanted to be married. I like it for others who like it for themselves but as for me ms funmi iyanda, no, thank you. — Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) January 18, 2017

@Funmilola how do u sort yourself out? Abi? Sorry ooo body no be wood. Then aftermath of dt???? procreation I think is necessary — Obataiwo (@obataiwo6) January 18, 2017

@Funmilola who is your service engineer? That place is gonna rot madam! Well people like are used to sex toys. Enjoy lonely life — 'Wale Akinsulire (@akinsulire) January 18, 2017

@Funmilola need to have ur own kids even if u ain't getting married! No time! — Sam Obi (RIP) (@Frankokah) January 18, 2017

@Funmilola Really? Why is that? Got problem with men, or the marriage institution? Just asking though?? — Chidiebere Nwachukwu (@Lordsanctity) January 18, 2017

@Funmilola do u you have kids or are you not willing to have any? — Ajibola W. Akinyemi (@ajhibholar85) January 18, 2017

@Funmilola tell me you don't get laid — Abdulwasi'i Ilyas (@abdelwaasii) January 18, 2017

-News24



- News24