Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

Gay rights activist cancels Women’s March in Nigeria

23 January 2017, 13:42

Lagos - Gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has cancelled the planned women's march  scheduled to hold on Feburary 21

He  revealed that it was not in his place as a man to organize such a March.

“I think it is not the best thing to do, I think we need one in Nigeria and we need NOW! But I also realized that as a man, it is not my place to initiate such idea.” He said.

Also read:PHOTOS: Why you should never invite Bisi Alimi to your TV show

“I will be with women and for women in Nigeria if such march is called by women. Until then, my role is to engage my fellow men on respecting the dignity of women. I am really sorry for not checking my privilege before making the video.” He added.
Tags bisi alimi women's rights gay
Burna Boy says he won’t accept less than $50 000

23 January 2017, 12:34
Protesters in Kano calling for the release of at least 187 school girls abducted by Boko Haram Islamists in northeastern town of Chibok. ( Aminu Abubakar, AFP)

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

