Gay rights activist cancels Women’s March in Nigeria

Lagos - Gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has cancelled the planned women's march scheduled to hold on Feburary 21

He revealed that it was not in his place as a man to organize such a March.

“I think it is not the best thing to do, I think we need one in Nigeria and we need NOW! But I also realized that as a man, it is not my place to initiate such idea.” He said.

“I will be with women and for women in Nigeria if such march is called by women. Until then, my role is to engage my fellow men on respecting the dignity of women. I am really sorry for not checking my privilege before making the video.” He added.

- News24