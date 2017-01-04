Hello 

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Harrysong denies reports of secretly getting married

04 January 2017, 16:31

Lagos - Singer Harrysong has finally opened up on his secret marriage, reports Naij.

The Raggae Blues singer  denied rumors that he   quietly married his girlfriend, 2014 Most Beautiful Girl in Niger Delta, Harriet Eddie, last year.

In a telephone  conversation Harrysong  said  that he has never been married to the girl in question.

Also read:Harrysong dumps Five Star record label

 According to him, his marriage is not something he will keep a secret, noting that Harriet is just his ex-girlfriend.

“I found out that we were both AS so there was no way we could get married. I really looked forward to marrying her when we dated.

The news of my supposed ‘secret marriage’ only happened in the reporter's imagination. Doesn’t (it) sound daft that I would opt for a secret marriage? I want my fans to know that I am not married and neither am I in a relationship.”

Read more at Naij


- News24

Tags harrysong music marriage
