Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

More sun than clouds. Warm.

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Harrysong drops video for ‘Samankwe’

Lagos - Alterplate’s Harrison Tare Okiri famously known as Harrysong has released the official visual to his ‘Samankwe’ featuring Timaya.

Directed by Adasa Cookey, the video also had cameo appearances by popular comedian, Bovi, singers Orezi and Dezign.

Also read:Harrysong dumps Five Star record label

Harrysong, in November last year dumped Five Star Music to float a new brand, “Alterplate“

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner left FiveStar Music after refusing to renew his contract after it expired.

-News24



- News24