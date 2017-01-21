Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Humblesmith presents ‘Beautiful Lagos’ to Governor Ambode

Lagos - Fast rising highlife artiste, Humblesmith met privately with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, to present his new single dedicated to the strength of Lagos.

The presentation happened shortly after Governor Ambode met with all the artistes who performed at the just concluded One Lagos concert.

Also read:WATCH: Bright Chimezie duets with Humblesmith

Humblesmith recently released Beautiful Lagos to the admiration of the Governor who has now become his fan.

He shared the presentation of the new single on his Instagram page.

GOVERNOR AMBODE IS DOING A GREAT JOB IN LAGOS .. GOD BLESS YOU DADDY @akinwunmiambode #beautifullagos #NTYZE cc @ntyzeent A photo posted by Humblesmiths (@humblesmiths) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

-News24



- News24