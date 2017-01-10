The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

I will never become a transgender says Bobrisky

Lagos - Bobrisky has come out to say he has no plans of becoming a transgender man, reports Nigerian Films.

With his regular use of make-up, female accessories and his general feminine carriage many have suggested that he just becomes transgender since he wants to become a woman so badly.

But the self-acclaimed king of Snapchat has said he is okay with his level of hotness and he doesn’t need to become a transgender.

Transgender people are people who have a gender identity, or gender expression, that differs from their assigned sex.

- News24