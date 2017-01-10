Hello 

Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

I will never become a transgender says Bobrisky

10 January 2017, 15:30

Lagos - Bobrisky has come out to say he has no plans of becoming a transgender man, reports Nigerian Films.

With his regular use of make-up, female accessories and his general feminine carriage many have suggested that he just becomes transgender since he wants to become a woman so badly.

Also read:WATCH: Bobrisky ‘s ‘bae’ is a married man, but he is not gay!

But the self-acclaimed king of Snapchat has said he is okay with his level of hotness and he doesn’t need to become a transgender.

Transgender people are people who have a gender identity, or gender expression, that differs from their assigned sex.

Read more at NigerianFilms



- News24

Tags bobrisky transgender
Couple alert: Nollywood actress kisses Small Doctor

10 January 2017, 15:30

