Ibaka TV denies affiliation to Youtube Channel

Lagos - Just when you think piracy and lack of finance and structure are the only problems facing the Nigerian film industry, a fraudulent YouTube channel surfaces.

Since their launch in September 2016, most subscribers have affiliated the fraudulent Youtube channel, Ibaka Movies to the official IBaka brand.

On January 9, 2017, iBaka TV took to Instagram to disassociate itself with the fraudulent online channel.

Operational under the name "Ibaka Movies," the channel coined its name from the popular streaming platform, Ibaka TV, taking advantage of the existence of sub-channels like "Ibaka Yoruba," Ibaka Nollywood and Ibaka Nollymagic.

DISCLAIMER NOTICE:

"THIS IS TO INFORM THE GENERAL PUBLIC ESPECIALLY OUR ESTEEMED AND LOYAL VIEWERS AND SUBSCRIBERS THAT IBAKA TV IS NOT IN ANYWAY ASSOCIATED, AFFILIATED OR RELATED TO IBAKA/ MOVIES YOUTUBE CHANNEL WHICH HAS BEEN POSTING, BROADCASTING AND UPLOADING MOVIES IN VIOLATION OF THE RIGHTS OF THE COPYRIGHT OWNERS, PARTICULARLY MOVIES TITLED @AYComedian “A TRIP TO JAMAICA” AND @ritadominic @76_the_movie@ramseynouah @uchejombo@glazedlens “76”. THESE MOVIES ARE ILLEGALLY POSTED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS IMPERSONATING IBAKA TV."

According to Ibaka TV, the channel is taking necessary steps to bring legal actions against impersonators.

