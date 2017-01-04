Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Ifeanyi Ubah disqualifies all the contestants at a beauty pageant

Nnewi - For the first time in the history beauty contests in Nigeria, no queen was crowned. This happened at the just concluded Most Beautiful Girl beauty pageant in Nnewi, reports Daily Post

All the girls who participated in the contest were disqualified by the sponsor, Ifeanyi Ubah for failing to answer the simple questions thrown to them.

The girls responds to the questions by saying “I don’t know” or “no idea.”

The show has been postponed to December 2017.

Below are some of the questions and responses of the girls:

Q: Who is the founder of F.C Ifeanyi Ubah

A: No idea.

Q: Who is the Traditional ruler of Nnewi?

A: Thanks for the question, but no idea.

Q: Who is the president of Nigeria?

A: The President, the president the President of Nigeria is is is ehh ehh Dr. Mohammed Buhari.

Q: Who won Miss Nigeria 1987?

A: No idea

Q: If you become the president of Nigeria, what would you do?

A: budget



