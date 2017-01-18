Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

Ireti Doyle is the most bankable actress for 2016

Lagos - Veteran actress Ireti Doyle has been named as the most bankable actress in Nollywood for 2016, reports Naij

The actress has appeared in films that made the most money last year.

According to numbers released by Film One Distribution she has appeared in 3 out of the 15 films that topped the box office. Those films include:

The Wedding Party (which grossed in N203M), Dinner (which grossed in N22M) and The Arbitration (which grossed in 17M) bringing the total to N242 million

