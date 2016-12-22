Hello 

I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

It’s no Joke, Seyi Law wants to be president

22 December 2016, 13:31

Lagos - Last month, Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, revealed he would be running for presidency come 2019.

"I am ALETILE OLUWASEYITAN LAWRENCE aka SEYILAW and I am running for the highest office in the land in 2019," he wrote on Instagram November 15, 2016.

Apparently, Seyi Law is serious about  running for Nigeria's presidency.

Also read:Seyi Law to run for presidency in 2019

The jester was present at Olamide's OLIC3 football tournament, where Pulse.ng reveals the he was overheard telling friends he seriously intends running for presidency.

"Come 2019, I'm coming out. As soon as they lower the age for presidency to 35, I'm running," he said.

Seyi Law joins comedian Basketmouth who also pledged to run for presidency in 2019.

Why aim LOW when you can aim HIGH? I believe that the status quo must change for Nigeria to regain its place as a force to reckon with. The energy and knowledge of the Nigerian Youth must be put to positive use. It is time we acknowledged the ingenuity of our vibrant men and women to ensure proper representation at the different levels of governance and not mere reduction to PAs and SAs. We must ensure we retain our best brains in the country and adequately make provision to reform our educational institutions, healthcare system and industries. Our ways of learning must change to meet required standard. I am ALETILE OLUWASEYITAN LAWRENCE aka SEYILAW and I am running for the highest office in the land in 2019. #SEYILAW2019 #VOTESHIFT #SEYILAW4PRESIDENT

A photo posted by ALETILE OLUWASEYITAN LAWRENCE (@seyilaw1) on

-News24

- News24

Tags seyi law presidency comedy
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

WATCH: Trey Songz sings in Yoruba!

22 December 2016, 12:18
