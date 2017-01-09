Hello 

MMM introduces new payment ahead of January 14 comeback

Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

Jide Kosoko finally opens up on wife's death

09 January 2017, 16:06

Lagos- Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko lost his third wife, Henrietta Kosoko last year, June 2016 after a brief battle with diabetes, reports Pulse.ng

Kosoko narrates what actually led to her death saying, "Forget all those things you heard. She was ill. She died of complications that arose from diabetes."

He also disclosed friends and colleagues stood by him during the ordeal.

"Honestly, my family, friends and colleagues stood by me and I appreciate that."

Also read:Jide Kosoko’s wife, Henrietta dies at 53

Talking about Kemi Olunloyo's ritualistic allegations, "Of course, you will always have one or two persons, who would say one or two negative things.

But you see, in my life, I have fought so many battles and I have won all. It is only people who want to be crushed that would confront me in war, because the Almighty God has His plans for me. It is just quite unfortunate that these things are happening to me, but I would still thank the Almighty God for everything. There are reasons for everything and I want to believe that it is natural."

When asked if he’ll be taking a new wife, he said, "If at this age, I still think of taking a wife, when I have over a dozen children, it is madness. On January 12, I will be 63. I am taking care of some of the children, while others are now adults. She left and left me with two teenagers."

Read more Pulse.ng


- News24

Tags jide kosoko nollywood
