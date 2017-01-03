Hello 

Jodie trailed with fresh rumors of separation

03 January 2017, 17:20

Lagos - Fresh rumors of separation has surfaced between singer Jodie and her husband, David Nnaji, reports  Pulse.ng

The singer who got married to her actor hubby in 2015, has been feeding speculations that her marriage is over as she has been spotted without her wedding ring on several occasions.

Jodie has also not shared any photos of her husband on social media in recent times and a quick trip to David's Instagram page shows that all of Jodie's photos have been deleted.

Also read: Is Jodie still married?

The new mum who has been wishing her fans the best during the festivities, did so with her son and not her husband as she had done at the beginning of 2016.

The Nnaji’s got married in October 2015, at a traditional event held in Delta State, and welcomed their first child, a bouncing baby boy, in April 2016.

Read more at Pulse.ng


- News24

Tags jodie david nnaji music nollywood seperation
