Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Jodie’s marriage has come to an end?

06 January 2017, 11:36

Lagos - Jodie continues to fuel speculations that her marriage to David Nnaji, has come to an end.

The singer who has been spotted without her wedding ring on several occasions in recent times shared an Instagram post that may as well have been an announcement of a divorce.

Sharing a TD Jakes quote on social media, Jodie hinted that who chose to walk out of your life, should be allowed to do so.

She added, "But guess the one person who 'll never ever walk away from you? Jesus Christ."

Also read:Jodie trailed with fresh rumors of separation

Meanwhile, all photos of the singer seem to have been deleted from the Nollywood actor's Instagram page as well.

After speculations of a separation first became public notice in July, 2016, David was quick to refute the claims but the pair have gone on to lead separate lives.

Jodie and David Nanji got engaged and married in October 2015, at a traditional event held in Delta State. The pair also welcomed their first child, a bouncing baby boy, in April 2016.

But guess the one person who'll never EVER walk away from you? #JesusChrist

A photo posted by Jodie Great (@jodiegreat) on

-News24

- News24

Richard Mofe-Damijo and Mimi Fawaz to host Glo CAF Awards

05 January 2017, 21:03

