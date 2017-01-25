The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Julius Agwu set to return to Nigeria

Lagos- Comedian Julius Agwu will be arriving the country in a few days.

Julius who posted his first picture from Houston, Texas on Instagram 20 weeks after a death hoax, will be walking into the country better.

Also read:Julius Agwu goes to Bible school

Pulse.ng reached out to the Funny man’s manager, Bishop who said, "He is doing pretty well. Should be in Naija in few days."

Agwu underwent a successful brain surgery to remove lumps found in his brain last year which is exactly what has got many worried for him, although his manager has refuted claims of a relapse in his health.

Read more at Pulse.ng



- News24