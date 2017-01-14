Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Kanayo. O. Kanayo goes back to school at 54

Lagos - Nollywood Veteran Kanayo. O. Kanayo has gone back to the University of Abuja to study Law.

The 54 year old, multiple award-winning actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of him right after he just finished his morning lecture.

Also read:Kanayo O Kanayo launches mentoring academy

“Hello People, For the love of you, I owe you the notice that I have resumed classes in school, the University of Abuja.” He said.

“Just finished with morning lecture, Law of Evidence, and on standby for Equity 2-4pm. #overandout” he added.

Hello People, For the love of you, I owe you the notice that I have resumed classes in school, the University of Abuja. Just finished with morning lecture, Law of Evidence, and on standby for Equity 2-4pm. #overandout A photo posted by Kanayo. O. Kanayo (@kanayo.o.kanayo) on Jan 12, 2017 at 3:04am PST

-News24



- News24