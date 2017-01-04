Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

King Sunny Ade to perform with Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar

Lagos - King Sunny Ade is billed to perform at this year 2017's edition of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Coachella Festival is an annual music and arts festival which takes place at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California, USA.

It is organised by Golden Voice, a subsidiary of AEG Live as of 2001. The event features many genres of music including rock, indie, hip hop, electronic dance music as well as art installations and sculptures.

The Juju singer turned 70, last year 2016 will share the stage alongside other international artistes like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Beyonce, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled, Tory Lanes, Hans Zimmer, Radiohead and more.

This year's edition of Coachella holds between April 14 and April 16, 2017.

