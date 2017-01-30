Sequel to the crisis which hit the Ondo State House of Assembly last week, the state police command has sealed the assembly complex.

KWAM 1 plans to hold birthday celebration in four countries

Lagos - Popular Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 de Ultimate or KWAM 1 will be having a four legged celebration in commemoration of his 60th birthday, reports NigerianFilms

The event which is expected to be a massive one will take place in four different countries such as Nigeria, UK, US & Canada.

The event will have the presence of a lot of fans , artistes and those he has mentored over the years.

His birthday comes up on 7th of March 2017.

- News24