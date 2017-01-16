Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

More sun than clouds. Warm.

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

LISTEN: Drake and Wizkid collaborate on a new song

Lagos - Wizkid and American award winning rapper, Drake have released another collaboration.

With Caribbean inspired elements, Drake & Wizkid’s latest collaboration titled ‘Hush up the Silence’ has massive potential to be the next midnight party hit.

This comes after rumours began of a new Wizkid-Drake collaboration on Wizkid’s project.

Also read:Wizkid set to collaborate with Drake again

Wiz and Drizzy first found middle ground to collaborate on ‘Ojuelegba’, a song off Wizkid’s sophomore studio album “Ayo (Joy)”



LISTEN to song HERE





- News24