LISTEN: Fans pick 'Pepper Dem' as best song on Olamide's album

Lagos - Rap act Olamide Adedeji a.k.a Baddo‘s 'Pepper Dem' carries his 'The Glory' album with the leading streaming and download numbers.

The song is also getting serious airplay on New York’s number one radio station Power 105.1 by top American DJ Norie.

The 6th studio album released less than a month ago has risen to the top 10 of BillBoard’s World music chart.

The album dropped late December 26, 2016 alongside with a successfully staged concert tagged "OLIC 3 Beast Mode".

The Hip hop act started year 2016 with a viral wave song in 'Who you epp', then followed it up with 'Owo blow' and 'Omo wobe anthem' featuring Burna Boy before he dropped the album.

