LISTEN: Kelly Hansome releases brand new song

Lagos- Singer, songwriter, and music producer Kelly Hansome has released a brand new song.

The song titled “Investment” may not be unrelated to the MMM phenomenon in Nigeria.

Also read:Kelly Hansome tries to revive his dead career



The song has a colorful sound to it and is rich in both instrumentation and subject matter.

It was produced by Kelly Hansome and Regiz for Ugly Beatz.

Listen to song HERE





- News24