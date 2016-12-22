Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

LISTEN: Roc Nation’s Young Paris teams up with Tiwa Savage in remix

Lagos - Roc Nation artist Young Paris has teamed up with Tiwa Savage for the remix of his hit song 'Best of Me'

This is the first collaboration for the Mavin Records singer, Tiwa Savage who signed a management deal with Jay Z’s ROC Nation.

Also read:Jay Z’s Roc Nation signs Tiwa Savage

According to sources at Roc Nation, US rap mogul, Jay Z, is impressed by Tiwa’s catalogue and profile, and sanctioned the signing.

It was put together by Roc Nation’s Briant Biggs and Shawn Pecas.

-News24



- News24