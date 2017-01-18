Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

LISTEN: Vic O releases diss track for Mr Eazi?

Lagos - A few days back, viral rapper Vic O said he was going to drop a diss track for Mr Eazi over his controversial comments on Ghanaian sound influencing Nigerian music.

Vic O chickened out and instead, he dropped a 'Peace Letter' saying, 'Mr Eazi is our son, no one is above mistake...'

Also read:Vic O plans to drop a diss track for Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi has been in the news lately for his comment on how Ghanaian sound influences Nigerian music which seems to have caught Vic O's attention.

Vic O has promised to drop the diss track once he gets four thousand retweets.

Listen to song HERE

-News24



- News24