Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

LISTEN: What did Folashade do to Praiz?

Lagos - R&B/Soul singer, Praiz is back with a new single.

In “Folashade”, the singer bares all in begging his woman to forgive him and come back to him which was birthed from a personal experience.

Also read:WATCH: Simi and Praiz team up on new song

This track comes in anticipation for his highly anticipated album which is due for release in the first quarter of this year.

The song was produced by Praiz aa and the soon to be released video is directed by Clarence Peters.

Listen to the song HERE





- News24