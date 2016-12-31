A self-acclaimed pastor, Emmanuel Anyaehie, has released some prophecies for the new year in which he claimed God showed him.

Majek Fashek accuses former friends of cheating him

Lagos - Following a fresh round of rehab in the UK, Legendary Reggae musician, Majek Fashek revealed how former partners Charles Novia and Azuka Jebose have connived to cheat him and profit off his sweat reports, Nigerian Entertainment Today(NET)



Majek said, “I want Nigerians to please help me stop Charles Novia and Azuka Jebose from defrauding me. A lot has been happening, which I am giving a little tip. I have never had a contract with Charles Novia. He put me in trouble with my American boss. Even the ‘Little Patience’ Album – I did not receive a penny from it. The song was recorded by Coral Music, Los Angeles. “ Also read:Majek Fashek returns to London after 20 years

“And I am still having problems with them because I tried to help him use the song to boost him for the Nigerian audience to help his November Records, because of his scam that November Records is down, I have never had a managing or recording contract with him." he added

He should present our contract to Nigerians, he owes Coral Music. that is why I had big problem with Coral Music. Azuka is full of scandal. I have never had contract with them and they have no right to negotiate my business; they have been using me for too long.’ He concluded.

Read more at NET



- News24