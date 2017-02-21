All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Married BBNaija housemate says he is single

Lagos - Big Brother Naija housemate, Thin Tall Tony's love interest Bisola does not know that he is married.

The duo have been an item for some weeks, and on Sunday when Bisola asked him "Are you not a single man?" He replied "By the grace of God".

Hours after TTT told Bisola that he's single "by God's grace", his wife Laraba Audi Offiong shared on her Instagram page five facts about her husband and the second fact states loud and clear that he is hers. Fact number two reads: He's married to the love of his life, Larabi Audi Offiong.

So, in case anyone had any doubts or was nursing the slightest hope, you have been told. She also went on to reveal that they have two kids, Emmanuella and Mayson.

Bisola: Are you not a single man?

TTT: By the grace of God. #BbNaija ?????? pic.twitter.com/nhU8G6eDYx — Tboss ???? #BbNaija (@TbossArmy) February 19, 2017

- News24