FG orders investigation of BBNaija shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

Multichoice gives reasons for shooting BBNaija in South Africa

25 January 2017, 11:15

Abuja -  MultiChoice, organisers of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show said hosting the show in South Africa, would enable it achieve high production and meet timelines.


A statement issued by Caroline Oghuma on behalf of the company, explained that the shooting of the show in South Africa would enable it use its fully equipped house.


“‎We have a fully equipped house in South Africa, which is used for the Big Brother shows.


“This means that we are able to achieve high production values whilst meeting tight timelines and ensuring the show comes to our viewers on time as planned, and with the same globally renowned quality.

“The house has played host to other Big Brother countries including; the general Big Brother Africa, Mozambique, Angola and now Nigeria,’’ the statement quoted Oghuma as saying.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.


The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement directed the NBC to determine whether Multi-Choice, by shooting the show in South Africa, had breached the Nigerian Broadcasting Code in any way.


He said that the commission should also investigate the issue of possible deceit, since the viewing public was never told that the event would be staged outside Nigeria.


“As a country of laws, only the outcome of the investigation will determine our next line of action,’’ he said.


The minister said that concerned Nigerians had bombarded his office with calls to complain about what they regarded as an anomaly of shooting outside the country a show meant for Nigerians.


He urged them to remain calm, while the NBC investigated the issue and submitted its findings.


-NAN

- NAN

