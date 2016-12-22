Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

New Nollywood murder mystery set for 2017

Lagos - Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur who helmed the 2015 Crime thriller 'Gbomo Gbomo Express,' has announced his next project.

Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur who directed the 2015 critically acclaimed "Gbomo Gbomo Express" will kick off his next movie in 2017.

The director who took to Instagram to announce the project titled "Catch.er", also revealed the cast of the upcoming thriller.

"Catch.er" will star Kiki Omeili, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Gbenro Ajibade, OC Ukeje, Beverly Naya, Tope Tedela, Omuwunmi Dada, Alexx Ekubo, Wofai Dada among others.

"Catch.er" is his first feature since the 2015 crime thriller "Gbomo Gbomo Express.

- News24