Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM removes all payment requests from its system

MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

Nigeria, China, France, Czech Republic strengthen bond through arts

18 January 2017, 10:22

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja -  The National Gallery of Art (NGA) in collaboration with the embassies of France, China and Czech Republic have opened the fourth Art of Friendship exhibition in Abuja to strengthen international cooperation through arts.


The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was represented by Mrs Ayotunde Adesugba, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said that bonding through arts could not be overemphasised.


“I am sure that the exhibition will provide art lovers and students in Nigeria with the wonderful opportunity to appreciate the cultural and aesthetic wealth of a diverse selection of outstanding artworks,” he said.


He said that the ministry was always delighted to forge a partnership that would breed international cooperation and understanding.


He appreciated NGA for its efforts in organising the exhibition.


“NGA is acting to the true meaning of its statutory responsibilities and this is commendable.


“Apart from congregating the people of like minds in productive creativity.


“I am also aware of the richness of arts, cultural property and values that each country has in its custody.


“When countries come together in an atmosphere of conviviality, friendship is assured,” Mohammed said.


The director-general of the NGA, Mr Abdullahi Muku, commended the participating countries for their efforts and was optimistic that the exhibition would not only improve the living standard of the artists but would also boost Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).


He said that the exhibition, which started in 2012 was targeted at strengthening the relationship between Nigeria and other participating countries through the arts.


“This year’s exhibition, featuring works by distinguished artists from Nigeria, the Republics of France, Czech and China is expected to surpass the successful exhibition held in previous years.”


Muku was optimistic that the cultural fiesta was another medium of preaching peace, especially during this period of insurgency, adding that the works of Nigerian artists were always greeted with enthusiasm during international and national exhibitions.


The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Orji Uzor Kanu, who is also the chairman of International friendship Arts Foundation also commended NGA for the programme and pledged his support in subsequent ones.


NAN reports that works of art from Nigerian artists have continued to attract global patronage due to their aesthetics and high quality.


The event attracted guests from Nigeria and the diplomatic communities as artworks of artists like Olu Ajayi, Chinedu Onuigbo, Victoria Udondia and Ben Osaghea were showcased.


The exhibition is scheduled to run from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19. 


-NAN

- News24

Tags arts and culture arts
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Former YBNL rapper turns model

17 January 2017, 20:30
Robots that can mimic the exact brush strokes of master painters could recreate their work, a researcher has said. (Moises Castillo, AP)

Robots that can mimic the exact brush strokes of master painters could recreate their work, a researcher has said. (Moises Castillo, AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.