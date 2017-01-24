Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Nigerian-American actress joins the cast of ‘Jane The Virgin’

Lagos - Nigerian-born American actress Yvonne Orji has revealed that she will be joining the cast of American Telenova, “Jane The Virgin“.

She shared the exciting news on Instagram stating that she’d be playing the role of Stacy.

It is not clear yet what the story of her character will be.

Orji was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria and grew up in the United States and is best known for her role as "Molly" in the HBO series Insecure.

-News24



- News24