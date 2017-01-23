Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

Nigerian author burns N70,000 shoes because she dislikes Donald Trump

Lagos - US-based Nigerian best-selling author, Luvvie Ajayi, set fire to a new pair of pumps from Ivanka Trump's shoe line.

The strong antagonist of US president, Donald Trump, shared a video on Facebook where she burnt a pair of shoes bought some years back and never got to wear.

“I was purging my closet and I found a pair of Ivanka Trump pumps I've never worn and never will. Just got on Facebook live and burned them to a crisp.”

She is the New York Times best-selling author of ‘I am Judging You

’

I was purging my closet and I found a pair of Ivanka Trump pumps I've never worn and never will. Just got on Facebook live and burned them to a crisp. You can watch on my FB fan page http://FB.com/awesomelyluvvie. That was cathartic AF. A photo posted by Awesomely Luvvie (@luvvie) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

