Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM: No payment 72 hours after comeback

Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

Nigerian Authors to construct Writers’ village

17 January 2017, 19:34

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja -  The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) says plans are on-going to construct “Writers Village’’ at Mpape, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to enhance the organisation.

The President of ANA, Mr Abdullahi Denja made this known in interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

The ANA president said the proposed construction of the village was part of projects that had been earmarked by the association in 2017.

Denja, who was speaking on the achievements of the association in 2016, described the year as a remarkable one for the organization.

“We achieved our set objectives which ended with an International Conference that celebrated the 35th anniversary of ANA.

“This year, we are looking at consolidating last year’s achievements by introducing some new projects.

“We are going to commence the effective development of writers’ village in Mpape; this is a project that is dear to the heart of ANA.

“More so, we are trying to start a nation-wide campaign on ‘A book, A Child’.

“During this campaign, we are going to produce good books on values and nationhood to instil nationalism in our children.

“We will ensure that every Nigerian child of school age has a copy; that is what we are trying to midwife in the first quarter of this year,” Denja said.

The president emphasised that the association was looking forward to holding two literary conferences in 2017.

“One will be on ‘Citizen of Emergent Nigerian Literature’; the second will be ‘Indigenous Literature Workshop’ for indigenous writers to hold in Sokoto or Kaduna State.

“The association will hold a media preview of its documentary later in January, but before that, we will carry out a media preview,’’ he said.

The documentary produced by ‘Box Office Production’, an Abuja based movie Production Company, is expected to showcase activities of ANA from inception to date. 

-NAN

- News24

Tags books literature
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

COSON intensifies efforts to ensure debts owed it are paid in 2017

17 January 2017, 14:34

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.