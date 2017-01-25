The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

Nigerians Come for M.I Abaga for defending Islam

Lagos - Rapper M.I Abaga has been called out by a few Nigerians after he defended Islam.

The Chocolate City boss saying said that it is a ‘peaceful religion’ in a tweet responding to someone’s tweet about terrorism in relation to Islam.

MI was responding to a tweet questioning how a religion of peace would allow babies be used in suicide bombings in North Eastern Nigeria.

“Yes it is.. (and I am Christian by the way).. there are criminals and crazy people in every religion” MI tweeted, but it did not go down well with Nigerians.

Yes it is.. (and I am Christian by the way).. there are criminals and crazy people in every religion https://t.co/BZFXP9jfsB — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) January 23, 2017

@MI_Abaga youre not christian. You're a snake. Christianity rejects Islam. If you think otherwise you dont read your bible. — Daniel White (@GuitarDani_19) January 24, 2017

@GuitarDani_19 what kind of weed did you take. Pls buttress your quote with a bible chapter and verse.#prophetofdoom @MI_Abaga — jubilee (@jew_bee_lee) January 24, 2017

@MI_Abaga how many christian suicide bombings happen daily? — RIGHTWING DEATHSQUAD (@killthedemocrat) January 24, 2017

@MI_Abaga How come there are literally 10x more coming out of Islam than all other ideologies combined? — Ian Hamlett (@IanHamlett) January 24, 2017

@MI_Abaga You are just another proof that you are a celebrity doesn't necessarily mean you have sense. It is the most violent religion. — Nigerian Batman (@NigerianBatman) January 24, 2017

@MI_Abaga @PrisonPlanet WHAT THE HELL. You're bringing shame to us, christians. Please get a brain. — ° (@ohsnapitzexo) January 24, 2017

