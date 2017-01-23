Nigerians react to the launch of Big Brother Naija

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.
A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”
Lagos - Big Brother Niaja has begun.
'Kom Kom' singers Yemi Alade and Flavour performed at the event which revealed the 12 contestants and kick off the 78-day reality series.
The reality series will run for 78 days kicking off on January 22, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised launch and end on April 9, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised finale.
Check out reactions to the housemate, host, Flavour and Yemi Alade's performances and show.
The second season of the Big Brother Nigeria show is hosted by Nigerian lawyer and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was a housemate in the maiden edition of the show, 10 years ago.
I know we think we can produce #BBNaija easily here. Is it cos Nollywood been performing miracles since 1920 with Zero infrastructure?— Femi Jacobs (@FemiJACOBS) January 22, 2017
lmao this coco ice babes accent is fluctuating rapidly.— Dare Olaitan (@Darthcoal) January 22, 2017
I wonder when Uriel will switch to her real language . Queens English won't win u the money #bbnaija— Jonblak™ (@Jonblak01) January 22, 2017
#BBNaija Everybody's accent going shutting down like... ??????— ®ÐAÑTE© K Ø™ (@dante_Mcdavis) January 22, 2017
Tboss and her Portuguese accent. Una sure say na Naija girl be this? #BBNaija— Kechi Ehinome (@ofumaMC) January 22, 2017
#BBNaija Bisola is bae Miyonse is cool Bally is dooooppppeeeee and that tall guy...i neva understand him package— John Ogba (@JohnCoalsdomain) January 22, 2017
Wait, no yoruba demon in that house? #BBNaija— Ademola Adetona (@DEMOLAEXPOZE) January 22, 2017
#BBNaija is only gonna show Africa that Nigerians be lit all day.. I mean, day 1 and we loud per second. This is better than BBA— Dope On Default (@jossidu) January 22, 2017
The big brother voice has to be @DONJAZZY ..time will tell #BBNaija— Lade_Speaks (@FunkyLade) January 22, 2017
This Big brother voice sounds like Yemi Blaq tho #BBNaija— Shalom Ososanya (@shalomososanya) January 22, 2017
....right now ,na gen we dey take watch #BBNaijaLaunch ,and you are still asking why they are not filming in Nigeria ? Jokers. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/06rjRkFyIw— farida. (@Yoyo_Farida) January 22, 2017
By the time quarrel go start accents go fly window #BBNaija— S T A C Y (@stacynelsonsta1) January 22, 2017
Can Gifty be the first to get evicted please Big Brother please @BBNaija #BBNaija— heartwatt (@heartwatt) January 22, 2017
Who caught a view of Gifty without make up. Choi she was my fav until now. #bbnaija— Jonblak™ (@Jonblak01) January 22, 2017
Tribalisim is when some pple in big brothers village hav called about d omission of their son.. Hence more housemates will be added #BBNaija— Lade_Speaks (@FunkyLade) January 22, 2017
Really, it's their show and their money. They can have it wherever they like. Same way we can decide to watch or not! #BBNaija https://t.co/89afA0hbkM— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 22, 2017
#BBNaija cheaper to fly 12 housemates to SA than construct a fit-for-purpose house in naija. Makes perfect business sense.— The Dude! (@dotman77) January 22, 2017
Big brother's so mean for doing that fire drill ?????? That was hilarious tho #BBNaija— Seimiekumoh Onitsha (@_sayiee) January 22, 2017
Bisola is so lousy. #BBNaija— Just (@SayVanessa_) January 22, 2017
#bbnaija why yemi alade?its not my moniey sha— Hardey Cute (@Hardeycute1) January 22, 2017
