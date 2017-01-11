Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Nollywood actor beats up woman in hotel

Lagos - Nollywood actor, Adekola Tijani allegedly attacked a woman at a hotel in Oyo state, reports NigerianFilms

The actor angrily battered a hotel receptionist in Oyo state and also chased her with a broken bottle over a hotel mixup.

According to reports, it was said that the actor was moved to another room without his permission.

This angered the comic actor who ordered that his things should be moved back to his favorite room as he wasn't informed before the changes was made.

- News24