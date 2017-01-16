The Federal Government has rejected the conditions given by the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group for joining a day search sorties for missing Chibok girls to Sambisa Forest.

Nollywood actor confirms that his marriage is over

Lagos - Actor and entrepreneur Prince Eke has opened up about his marriage to singer Muma Gee, reports Bellanaija

They got married in 2011, and are parents to three children including a set of twins, but Prince says the marriage is now “over” even though they are not legally divorced.

Just last month, in December 2016, he shocked many when he called her out on Instagram for “abandoning” their family for extra-marital affairs.

He didn’t stop there. He also added this line to his Instagram profile – “a single father of three lovely kids”.

He soon deleted the post, but has now opened up about the state of his marriage and being single again.

