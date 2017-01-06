All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Nollywood actor ends marriage with singer Muma Gee

Lagos - Nollywood actor, Prince Eke has finally confirmed that he will be divorcing his wife, singer Muma Gee, reports NET

He said that she has come back for the kids after almost getting arrested by social services for abandoning her kids with the nanny.

He had in December went on social media to rant about what a bad wife and mother Muma Gee had been for disappearing for three months.

Also read:Politics leaves Muma Gee broke

He added on his Instagram page that he was now a single dad and that he and Mum Gee will soon file for divorce mostly because they are not compatible.

He says that she has custody of the kids as she is better suited to take care of them as they are still very young but he can see the kids anytime he wants to.

Read more at NET











- News24