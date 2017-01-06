President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Nollywood actor thrown out of hospital over debts

Lagos - Ailing veteran Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, has reportedly been evicted from the hospital for the inability to pay his bills, reports Daily Post.

This is coming after his son, Uche Jnr. cried out to well-meaning Nigerians to come to his father’s aid as the hospital, in which he was admitted was set to throw him out over unpaid bills.

About a week ago, Jnr, on his Facebook page had pleaded with Nigerians to assist them financially.

Junior has again broken the news of his father’s eviction from the Lagos hospital, calling on well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.

Recall that the actor has been bed-ridden due to a kidney related ailment and needs to be taken to India for a possible transplant.

