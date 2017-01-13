Hello 

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Nollywood actor wants government to build more art theatres

13 January 2017, 10:15

Lagos -  Veteran actor, Sola Fosudo, has urged the Federal Government to build more art theatres in the country to encourage artistes and create healthy bond among them.


Fosudo made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The actor, who commended the Lagos State Government for the proposed plan to build art theatres in five divisions of the state, said “each local government ought to have an art theatre to enable artistes in the areas to constantly showcase their talent.”

Also read:Government urged to stop National Theatre concession

According to him, art theatres create healthy and friendly bond among artistes because it is an avenue for them to work together to project the rich culture and tourism potential of the country.


He said that the existence of art villages would also make it easy for different artistes to locate one another.


“The Federal Government should consider building art theatres across the country by way of promoting tourism.


“Each local government should have an art theatre for practitioners to showcase their talents.


“It is disheartening to know that in the whole of Lagos State, we only have one theatre, which is the National Theatre at Iganmu.”


The actor also urged Federal Government to transform the National Theatre at Iganmu, Lagos, to one-stop tourism destination “as the edifice had been under-utilised right from the outset.


“The National Theatre had everything to accommodate a good number of artistes
to attract tourists.


“This is because arts cannot survive without government support.” 


-NAN

