Nollywood actress curse men who apply cosmetics

Lagos - Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has a warning for Nigerian men who apply makeup to impress others on social media.

The actress who might be throwing shades at Bobrisky said;

"These days u see a man applying make up on his face just for girls on Ig. The thunder wey go fire u dey come from North."

Bobrisky is a popular social media personality, cross dresser and expert on bleaching who sells bleaching beauty products.

