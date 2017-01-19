Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Nollywood actress says Igbo men have sexy accents

Lagos - American raised Nigerian actress, Brye Adia Bassey says she admires the accents of Igbo men.

The "Breathless" actress mentioned this while interacting on Tope Hassan's the Isoko Africa podcast where she analyzed some issues relating to discrimination of actors in Nollywood.

She said, "I particularly love Igbo accent. Igbo men accent, I think are sexy.I don't know why. Don't laugh, but I love them."

The actress was also quick in stating the only speech articulation style she is not so thrilled about is the Akwa-Ibom type.

She puts it down in clear and straightforward terms. This is an accent she is going to have a hard time learning.

"Akwa-Ibom accent. I cannot fake that accent to save my life," the actress stated.

Her reaction came at the back of comments regarding some of the challenges foreign trained actors encounter while dealing with filmmakers in Nigeria.





