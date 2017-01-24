Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Nollywood actress turns down $20 000 offer for adult film role

Lagos - Nollywood actress Anita Joseph plans to keep to her New Year resolution of staying decent, and has turned down an offer to feature in an adult film, reports Nigerian Films.

The actress who is popular for her massive curves and sultry roles in movies got the offer after the adult film producers watched her in the film ‘Open and Close’

She allegedly turned down the offer of $ 20,000 dollars for a two weeks shoot.

The angry actress felt insulted after making a vow to dress decently in 2017.

