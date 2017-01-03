Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

OAP reportedly receives N38 million Porsche as wedding gift

Lagos - Radio presenter, Stephanie Coker has reportedly received a Porsche Panamera as a wedding gift from her husband, reports Pulse.ng

Stephanie Coker has too many reasons to be excited and reports have revealed that a Porche Panama is one of them.

The OAP was reportedly gifted with the luxury sport car worth N38 million by her husband, Olumide Aderinokun.

The car was given to Coker as a wedding gift following her traditional wedding which took place in Lagos state on December 30, 2016.

The traditional ceremony was star-studded as expected and even saw Tiwa Savage and estranged husband, Tee Billz in attendance for the first time since their epic split.

