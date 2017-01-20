Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Obesere to perform at Celestial Church of Christ program

Lagos - The Celestial Church of Christ, Ojo branch has invited a popular Fuji musician, Akande Obesere to minister in its event.

The event which is tagged. “The Lord Name is to be Praise” has Abass Akande Obesere as the special guest artist for the program.

Also read:Promoter fights Obesere over breach of contract

The church is inviting a Fuji musician who came into limelight for his ‘vulgar’ Yoruba lyrics.

The face book user advised the leadership of CCC to emulate RCCG who three years ago had similar situation but the GO Enoch Adeboye spoke loud against it and it was cancelled.

-News24



- News24