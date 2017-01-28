Hello 

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

'Okafor’s Law’ new movie to premiere in March

28 January 2017, 09:47

Lagos - 'Okafor's Law' which had its world premiere at The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will premiere in Nigeria on March 31, 2017.

Synopsis:

Chuks (aka Terminator) is an ardent player with the ladies. He enjoys the attention of women, including girlfriends from the past. He believes that once a man has had a woman, he forever has access to her.

When challenged by his friends to see if he can prove the universality of that theory with three ex-girlfriends from his school days within 21 days, he accepts it.

Turning on his best charm he sets off to try and prove himself, but his quest brings him to three women, Ifeoma (Fifi), Kemi and Ejiro, whose situations in life have changed drastically since school days. This challenge of their various new statuses makes his quest to win the bet more and more insurmountable as he tries to prove the immutability of the age-old law, Okafor's Law.

Also read:WATCH: Why some men apply Okafor’s Law in relationships

A star-studded movie, "Okafor's Law" is produced and directed by Oboli, and stars Richard Mofe Damijo, Toyin Aimakhu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ken Erics, Ufuoma McDermott, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Yvonne Jegede, Halima Abubakar, Mary Lazarus, Uche Nnaji, Betty Irabor, Tina Mba, Gabriel Afolayan, and Funke Bucknor.

Oboli is popular for "Anchor Baby," "The Figurine," "The First Lady," "Wives on Strike," "Being Mrs Elliott" among others.

-News24

- News24

Tags omoni oboli cinemas nollywood
One year later fans still wait for Davido and Adekunle Gold’s collabo

27 January 2017, 18:03

