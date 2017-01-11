Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Olamide’s album makes top 10 on Billboard World Album Chart

Lagos - Olamide's sixth studio album 'The Glory' debuts at number six spot for the first week of 2017 on the Billboard World Album Charts.

He has since slipped to number 14 this second week of 2017.

He shared the good news on his Instagram page and said “Wow wow lol #6 Album ?? #PepperDemGang .. been so busy almost miss The Glory on the billboard top 10 word album chart @billboard thank you for the recognition #TheGlory”

Also read:Olamide joins Mode 9 in breaking Headies history

The album dropped late December 26, 2016 alongside with a successfully staged concert tagged "OLIC 3 Beast Mode".

The Hip hop act started year 2016 with a viral wave song in 'Who you epp', then followed it up with 'Owo blow' and 'Omo wobe anthem' featuring Burna Boy before he dropped the album.

