One Africa Music Fest to hold in London

Lagos - One Africa Music Fest is set to hold in London for the first time on Saturday, May 13, 2017, reports Pulse.ng

This event will take place at The SSE Arena, Wembley where guests get to see live performances from Africa’s biggest musical stars.

The first list of confirmed artists - performing at these huge concert include Africa’s Energetic Duo, Pop Sensation P-Square, East Africa’s biggest female Afro-pop artist Victoria Kimani and the prince of highlife Flavour N’abania.

Others include famed “Gongo – Aso” crooner 9ice, Nigeria’s very own ‘Beast from the East’ Phyno and Nigeria's Queen of pop music Tiwa Savage.

Read more at Pulse.ng



- News24