Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

Ooni of Ife to attend National Cultural Heritage in the U.S.

23 January 2017, 20:57

Lagos - Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty will be celebrating this year’s Nigerian National Cultural Heritage in Oyotunji Village in United States of America, reports Bellanaija

According to a statement by the media aide to the monarch, Comrade Moses Olafare, the Ooni made this known when receiving the delegation from Oyotunji, South Carolina, U.S.A led by the founder of Nigeria Socio-Economic Group (NASO) and ambassador of the village to Nigeria, Barrister Rotimi Bond on Thursday 19th January 19 2017 in his palace in Ile-Ife.

Also read:PHOTOS: Ooni of Ife honoured in the United States

Oyotunji is an African village promoting the Nigerian cultural values in the United States of America has invited His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II as the Special Guest of Honour in its forthcoming Cultural Heritage Celebration.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Adejuyigbe Adefunmi II, the head of the village through his delegation Ambassador Rotimi  Bond said this year’s celebration is all encompassing as it will be the biggest ever celebrated in history hence the presence of His Imperial Majesty will make more glorifying.

Also to be present at the celebration are the governor of the state of Osun Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola and his Lagos counterpart Governor Akinwunmi Ambode among other prominent Yorubas.


Read more at Bellanaija

- News24

Tags us ooni of ife
Nigerian author burns N70,000 shoes because she dislikes Donald Trump

23 January 2017, 17:06

