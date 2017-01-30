Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Osita 'Pawpaw' Iheme launches record label

Lagos - Popular Nollywood Actor, Osita Iheme also known as ‘paw paw’ has ventured into the music business.

He is now the owner of Young Boss Records which is already home to two artistes; Barrister Max and Charisma.

Also read:Osita Iheme opens hotel in Owerri

The actor himself took to his Instagram to announce the new music from his new label members.

“From me to you., the passion to assist and impact in young talent made this happen. Pls support us as I unveil the newest record label and youngest artistes .ladies and gentlemen I present to you Max @ovicmax and Karisma @charismatunes from the Young boss family. #GodistheGreatest” he wrote onI instagram.

From me to you., the passion to assist and impact in young talent made this happen. Pls support us as I unveil the newest record label and youngest artistes . ladies and gentlemen I present to you Max @ovicmax and Karisma @charismatunes from the Young boss family. #GodistheGreatest A photo posted by osita iheme. MFR (@ositaiheme) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:33am PST

-News24



- News24