Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

More sun than clouds. Warm.

MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

PHOTO: AY Makun announces new film

Lagos - Comedian and filmmaker, AY Makun, has announced his next movie project which is titled ‘10 Days in Sun City.’

Thjis follows the box office success of "30 Days in Atlanta" and "A Trip to Jamaica.

The comedian took to Instagram to share a photo from his production meeting. "Production meeting is in progress for my new movie . #10DaysInSuncity #travel2sa#flysaanigeria," he wrote.

Also read:Recession has nothing on ‘A Trip To Jamaica’ says AY Makun

From the movie title, "10 Days in Sin City" will follow the lead character's trip to South Africa.

"A Trip to Jamaica" which grossed 168 million naira at the box office stars Roberts, Dan Davies, Paul Campbell, Rebecca Silvera, Chris Attoh, AY Makun, Funke Akindele, Nse Ikpe Etim, Patoranking, Cynthia Morgan and Ras Kimono.

AY Makun's first movie "30 Days in Atlanta" gained a spot in the Guinness Book of Records for highest grossing Nollywood film.

Production meeting is in progress for my new movie . #10DaysInSuncity #travel2sa #flysaanigeria A photo posted by Ayo Makun (@aycomedian) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:57am PST

-News24



- News24