PHOTOS: Controversial nightclub owner now drinks from baby feeding bottle

Lagos - The club owner, Pretty Mike who became popular for putting ladies on a dog leash is now in a subdued mood and drinking from a baby’s feeding bottle.

A few days after he was arrested and made to sign an undertaking to behave himself, popular Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, also known as Pretty Mike, has devised another means of drawing attention to himself.

The owner of Club Uno, located around Allen Avenue, was seen drinking alcoholic beverages from a baby’s feeding bottle inside his club.

He may only doing be doing this to get the attention of the media once again.

Following his arrest and release for leashing girls, sober PrettyMike takes solace in drinking from a baby feeder A photo posted by Instablog9ja? (@instablog9ja) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:08am PST

